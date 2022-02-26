San Antonio visits Miami after overtime win against Washington

San Antonio Spurs (24-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (39-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits the Miami Heat after the Spurs took down the Washington Wizards 157-153 in overtime.

The Heat have gone 19-7 at home. Miami is fifth in the league allowing only 104.4 points per game while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Spurs are 13-18 in road games. San Antonio is ninth in the league with 45.4 rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 9.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 4 the Heat won 112-95 led by 24 points from Tyler Herro, while Derrick White scored 22 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo is shooting 54.4% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Doug McDermott is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 11.9 points. Keldon Johnson is shooting 47.3% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 108.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Dewayne Dedmon: out (back).

Spurs: Josh Richardson: out (shoulder), Romeo Langford: out (groin), Joshua Primo: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.