Eriksen returns to playing, Brentford loses 2-0 to Newcastle

Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium, London, Saturday Feb. 26, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Associated Press

Newcastle United's Joelinton, center right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium, London, Saturday Feb. 26, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Associated Press

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left, and Newcastle United's Dan Burn battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium, London, Saturday Feb. 26, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Associated Press

Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium, London, Saturday Feb. 26, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Newcastle climbed four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and moved above Brentford by winning their encounter 2-0 on a day when Christian Eriksen made his long-awaited return to action after a cardiac arrest.

Newcastle gained a man advantage in Saturday's game when Josh Dasilva was sent off for a reckless challenge on Matt Target in the 11th minute.

Joelinton then headed in Ryan Fraser's cross in the 33rd minute and Joe Willock completed a swift counterattack just before halftime.

Eriksen came on to make his Brentford debut seven minutes into the second half to applause in the stadium, 259 days after collapsing while playing for Denmark at the European Championship, but he could not change the course of the match.

