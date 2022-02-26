Benzema's late goal gives Madrid 1-0 win at Rayo, grows lead

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti talks with an assistant before the start of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Luka Modric prepares to shoot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Rayo's Oscar Trejo, centre tries to beat Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, centre celebrates with Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left and Vinicius Junior after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- Karim Benzema scored late to snatch Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Rayo Vallecano and extend its lead of the Spanish league on Saturday.

Benzema and VinÃ­cius JÃºnior finally unlocked Rayo's defense in the 83rd minute when a passing exchange inside a packed area between the strike partners left the France striker clear to score the winner.

It was Benzema's league-leading 19th goal. He has scored 26 goals in 31 games across all competitions for his club this campaign.

The victory lifted Carlo Ancelotti's side nine points clear of second-place Sevilla.

Sevilla faces an always tough derby with third-place Real Betis on Sunday, just six weeks after their Copa del Rey clash was marred by a Betis fan hitting a Sevilla player in the head with a piece of PVC.

On Thursday, Rayo visits Betis aiming to overturn a 2-1 loss in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. Madrid, meanwhile, will play Real Sociedad next weekend before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain on March 9 needing to come back from a 1-0 defeat in their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

