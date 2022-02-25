 

Panthers agree to terms with free agent TE Ian Thomas

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By STEVE REED
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/25/2022 10:39 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year contact with unrestricted free agent tight end Ian Thomas, the team announced.

The deal is worth $16.95 million and includes $8 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because contract terms were not publicly announced.

 

Thomas, who is considered a strong blocking tight end, had 18 receptions for 188 yards last season. His most productive year as a receiver came as a rookie in 2018 when he caught 36 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers still have 19 unrestricted free agents.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 