SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from California

Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/25/2022 1:55 PM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Friday and carried 50 more satellites into orbit for the Starlink internet constellation.

A SpaceX webcast showed the rocket's upper stage deploying the satellites a little over an hour after the 9:12 a.m. liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

 

The satellites will use their own thrusters to move into their operational orbits over a period of weeks.

The first stage successfully landed on a 'droneship' in the Pacific Ocean. It was the fourth successful launch and landing of the reusable booster.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometers).

