Bills LB coach Bob Babich retires, replaced by son Bobby

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y -- Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich has retired and is being replaced by his son, Bobby.

The Bills announced several coaching moves Thursday, including the retirement of the elder Babich, who served as their linebackers coach for the past five seasons. He has coached in the NFL since 2003 with the Rams, then with the Bears, Jaguars and Chargers.

His son has been in Buffalo for five seasons, most recently working with the safeties.

John Butler keeps his from defensive backs coaching title and also will be the passing game coordinator for head coach Sean McDermott.

Also, Jim Salgado will handle safeties; Marcus West will be an assistant defensive line coach; Cory Harkey an assistant on special teams; Kyle Shurmur and Jaylon Finner as defensive quality control coaches; Nick Lacy a strength and conditioning assistant; and Austin Gund a fellowship coach.

