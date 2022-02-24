Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 73.75 cents at $9.26 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 43.75 cents at $7.1625 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 6.50 cents at $6.8175 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 31.25 cents at $16.9125 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 2.28 cents at $1.4152 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 5.05 cents at $1.5840 a pound; Apr. lean hogs lost 3.75 cents at $1.0620 a pound.