Georgetown hosts DePaul following Freeman-Liberty's 22-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (12-16, 3-13 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 0-15 Big East)

Washington; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 22 points in DePaul's 66-64 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hoyas have gone 6-9 in home games. Georgetown averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Demons are 3-13 in Big East play. DePaul ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 2.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Blue Demons won the last matchup 82-74 on Feb. 10. David Jones scored 22 points to help lead the Blue Demons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiden Rice is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 12 points. Don Carey is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Jones is scoring 14.2 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 66.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.