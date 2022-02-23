Syracuse visits Notre Dame after Wesley's 24-point showing

Syracuse Orange (15-12, 9-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-8, 12-4 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -5.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Syracuse Orange after Blake Wesley scored 24 points in Notre Dame's 79-74 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Fighting Irish are 11-1 in home games. Notre Dame is fifth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Orange are 9-7 in ACC play. Syracuse scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Paul Atkinson is averaging 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Buddy Boeheim averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Joseph Girard III is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.