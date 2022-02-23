Maple Leafs prospect Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor

TORONTO -- Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday in a statement that the 20-year-old Russian winger is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany having treatment.

'Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,' Milstein said.

Amirov started the season with Salavat Ufa of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League and was injured 10 games in. Dubas said Amirov developed unrelated symptoms over the course of his recovery that required 'ongoing extensive investigations.'

The Maple Leafs selected Amirov with the 15th pick of the 2020 NHL draft.

'Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa's and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care,' Dubas said. "Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process.'

