Medvedev beats Andujar, inches closer to top tennis ranking

In this photo released by MexTenis, a fan holds the racket of third-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany after he smashed it on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament, in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open after he struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he "destroyed the whole (expletive) match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. (Marcos Dominguez/MexTenis via AP) Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev of Russia servs to Pablo Andujar of Spain during a match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball during a match againstÂ to Pablo Andujar of Spain at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Associated Press

ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Daniil Medvedev took another step toward top spot in the ATP rankings with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 second-round victory over Pablo Andujar on Wednesday in the Mexican Open.

The 26-year-old Medvedev, who can replace Novak Djokovic atop the rankings if he wins the title in Acapulco, will play either Taylor Fritz or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals.

He needed just over an hour to beat Andujar the morning after defending champion Alexander Zverev was kicked out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match.

Medvedev beat Djokovic in the U.S. Open final last September to win first major title and, at his next Grand Slam event, reached the final at the Australian Open last month before losing to Rafael Nadal.

The Mexican Open is played on the hard courts of the Arena GNP in Acapulco.

