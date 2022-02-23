Joens double-double leads No. 9 Iowa State over Kansas 85-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds and led No. 9 Iowa State to an 85-59 win over Kansas on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) sit atop the conference along with Baylor after winning for the seventh time in eight games. Joens continues to make her case for Big 12 Player of the Year leading all scorers in the game.

Lexi Donarski scored 21, Emily Ryan had 10 points and 11 assists, and Beatriz Jordao added 10.

The third best three-point shooting team in the country hit seven first quarter 3's and led by 13 at the end of the first quarter.

In the game they made a total of 17 3's and shot 46% in the game. They held Kansas to just three 3-pointers and the Jayhawks shot 32%.

They led by as many as 28 in the game and never let up after jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first four minutes of the game.

The Jayhawks (19-6, 10-5) were led in scoring by Chandler Prater with 17, Holly Kersgieter had 14 points and Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 11.

The loss by Kansas ended a school record seven straight conference wins and their loss since losing to Iowa State in Ames.

Iowa State has won 15 straight against Kansas.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: They came out shooting hot and never gave up the lead. They showed there's still a gap between these teams.

Kansas: The last time the Jayhawks lost to a team named Iowa State was Jan. 19 when they lost to Kansas State. They are still a good team, but a Big 12 regular season title feels out of reach now.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

Kansas goes to No. 5 Baylor the same day.

