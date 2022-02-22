 

Bohannon gets 3-year extension as Kennesaw St football coach

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/22/2022 3:51 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon, coming off his fourth FCS playoff appearance, has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2026.

Bohannon, the Owls' first coach, is 63-18 in seven seasons. The Owls were 11-2 in 2021 with their third Big South Conference championship, their final season before moving to the ASUN.

 

"Coach Bohannon has done an outstanding job starting building, and sustaining a championship-caliber football program,' Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said.

Bohannon was hired as Kennesaw State's first coach in 2013. The Owls have had a winning record every year, including a 6-5 mark in their inaugural 2015 season.

The Owls lost in the second round of the playoffs last season.

