Grains, livestock mixed

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 4.25 cents at $8.0625 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 5.75 cents at $6.6125 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 64.75 cents at $6.5075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 18 cents at $16.20 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.4407 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .25 cent at $1.6512 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 1.90 cents at $1.1107 a pound.