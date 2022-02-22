Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 47.25 cents at $8.4425 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 20.50 cents at $6.7475 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 9.25 cents at $6.8025 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 33.50 cents at $16.35 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.4375 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.20 cents at $1.6422 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 2.67 cents at $1.1207 a pound.