Montreal hosts Toronto following shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-13-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-33-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +273, Maple Leafs -348; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Montreal after the Canadiens took down New York 3-2 in a shootout.

The Canadiens are 2-8-2 against division opponents. Montreal serves 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 17-6-1 in conference games. Toronto ranks fifth in the NHL recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

Toronto knocked off Montreal 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Canadiens with 10 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 18 points. Jeff Petry has 6 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 59 points, scoring 33 goals and collecting 26 assists. Mitch Marner has eight goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .849 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Corey Schueneman: out (covid-19), Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), Joel Armia: day to day (undisclosed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.