 

Report: Iran's president arrives in Qatar for gas summit

  • In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi, center, is welcomed by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, center right, as he arrives in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi, center, is welcomed by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, center right, as he arrives in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP) Associated Press

  • In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi, center, is welcomed by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, center right, as he arrives in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday.(Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi, center, is welcomed by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, center right, as he arrives in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday.(Iranian Presidency Office via AP) Associated Press

  • In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi, left, listens to Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi, left, listens to Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP) Associated Press

  • In this photo made available by Qatar News Agency, QNA, President Ebrahim Raisi, left, is welcomed by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as he arrives in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Raisi is leading a delegation to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, designed to develop economic, energy and political cooperation between Iran and Qatar. It is Raisi's first foreign trip since he took office in August. (Qatar News Agency via AP)

    In this photo made available by Qatar News Agency, QNA, President Ebrahim Raisi, left, is welcomed by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as he arrives in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Raisi is leading a delegation to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, designed to develop economic, energy and political cooperation between Iran and Qatar. It is Raisi's first foreign trip since he took office in August. (Qatar News Agency via AP) Associated Press

  • In this photo made available by Qatar News Agency, QNA, President Ebrahim Raisi, left, meets with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Raisi is leading a delegation to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, designed to develop economic, energy and political cooperation between Iran and Qatar. It is Raisi's first foreign trip since he took office in August. (Qatar News Agency via AP)

    In this photo made available by Qatar News Agency, QNA, President Ebrahim Raisi, left, meets with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Raisi is leading a delegation to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, designed to develop economic, energy and political cooperation between Iran and Qatar. It is Raisi's first foreign trip since he took office in August. (Qatar News Agency via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/21/2022 7:10 AM

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday.

IRNA said President Ebrahim Raisi is leading a delegation to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, designed to develop economic, energy and political cooperation between Iran and Qatar. It is Raisi's first foreign trip since he took office in August.

 

IRNA said five ministers, including those leading the country's foreign and oil policies, accompanied the Iranian president.

Raisi is expected to speak to the summit on Tuesday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 