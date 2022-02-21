Greece: Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for the fourth day in a row, in the Ionian sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing. The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday as a total of 281 people were rescued. Associated Press

Vana Bekiari, wife of a truck driver who is missing from the burning Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, waits for news outside the Hellenic Coast Guard office at the port of the island of Corfu, Greece, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing. Associated Press

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in the Ionian Sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Rescue teams in Greece searched a burning ferry Saturday for a dozen of people believed to be missing after it caught fire in the Ionian Sea while en route to Italy, while passengers described a frightening evacuation from the ship. Associated Press

Firefighters carry a body from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in the Ionian Sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. A survivor has been rescued Sunday morning from the stern of a still burning passenger ferry, Greece's coast guard said. (Hellenic Fire Service via AP) Associated Press

