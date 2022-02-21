Colombia's highest court legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks

Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court where they placed tiny, symbolic coffins as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Associated Press

An anti-abortion activist holds up a statue of a pregnant woman outside the Constitutional Court where pro-abortion rights activists also gather, as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Associated Press

Anti-abortion rights activists protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The sign reads in Spanish "It's easy to support abortion when it's not you who they are going to kill." Associated Press

An anti-abortion rights activist holds a doll during a protest outside the Constitutional Court as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Associated Press

Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Constitutional Court while judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Colombia became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion Monday as the nation's Constitutional Court voted to legalize the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy.

The decision by the tribunal of nine judges fell short of the expectations of pro-choice groups that had been pushing for abortion to be completely decriminalized in Colombia. But it was nevertheless described as a historic event by women's rights groups, which estimate 400,000 women get clandestine abortions in the country each year.

Before the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions only when a woman's life was in danger, a fetus had malformations or a pregnancy resulted from rape.

Now women in Colombia will be able to get abortions until the 24th week of their pregnancy without having to provide any justification. After the 24th week of pregnancy, abortion will still be restricted to women whose health is in danger.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Argentina, Uruguay and Cuba also allow abortions without restrictions until certain stages of pregnancy.

Latin America is also a region where some countries prohibit the termination of pregnancy without exception, like in El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.