Ottawa plays New York on 4-game home skid

New York Rangers (31-13-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-25-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +163, Rangers -194; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts New York looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Senators are 12-13-4 in conference matchups. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Rangers are 19-5-1 in conference play. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 26 points. Tkachuk has 9 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Artemi Panarin has 53 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 40 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (undisclosed), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.