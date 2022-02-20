Stormy six-goal thriller: Man United sinks Leeds in EPL

Manchester United's Anthony Elanga celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Associated Press
Manchester United's Anthony Elanga, left, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Associated Press
Leeds United's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Associated Press
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Associated Press
Leeds United's Robin Koch leaves the field with medics during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Associated Press
Manchester United's Fred, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Associated Press