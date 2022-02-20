Military program to help conserve swath of southern Indiana
Updated 2/20/2022 10:25 AM
A new initiative that aims to strengthen Indiana's military readiness will also help preserve and protect a large swath of southern Indiana around military installations
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.