Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

CANBERRA, Australia -- AGL Energy has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate Australia's largest electricity generator's transition away from coal-fired power.

The founder of software company Atlassian and Brookfield made the preliminary and non-binding offer of AU$7.50 ($5.39) per share on Saturday, AGL said on Monday.

The target's board said in a statement the offer 'materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.'

Cannon-Brookes said he would continue negotiating with the AGL board.

'Look, it's obviously disappointing,' Cannon-Brookes told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

'We've been trying to work with the board through the weekend and we'll continue to move forward,' he added.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said energy companies, as providers of an essential service, had a responsibility to put consumers first.

'The key to this is balance,' Taylor said.

Australia's Clean Energy Regulator said AGL is the nation's largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8% of the nation's total emissions.