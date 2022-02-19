Goodwin leads Notre Dame against Wake Forest after 23-point outing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Dane Goodwin scored 23 points in Notre Dame's 99-95 overtime victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Demon Deacons have gone 13-2 at home. Wake Forest scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 12-3 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC with 13.6 assists per game led by Prentiss Hubb averaging 3.5.

The Demon Deacons and Fighting Irish square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mucius averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Alondes Williams is shooting 50.4% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

Goodwin is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.