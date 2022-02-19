Pellington leads No. 8 Arizona women past Washington 51-42

Arizona forward Cate Reese, left, takes the ball away from Washington forward Lauren Schwartz during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Washington forward Haley Van Dyke, right, tries to get an open shot as Arizona forward Sam Thomas defends during the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Arizona forward Gisela Sanchez, right, gets to a rebound over Washington guard Jayda Noble during the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Washington center Nancy Mulkey, center, is double-teamed by Arizona forwards Cate Reese, left, and Sam Thomas, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Arizona forward Sam Thomas, left, steals the ball from Washington forward Lauren Schwartz, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Washington forward Haley Van Dyke, left, gets past Arizona forward Cate Reese for a layup during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Washington forward Haley Van Dyke tries to dribble through the steal attempt of Arizona forward Lauren Ware during the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion - University of Washington Husky women's basketball vs. University of Arizona Wildcats Washington Huskies guard Jayda Noble harasses Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo as she tries to steal the ball away during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Seattle, Wash. OUTS: SEATTLE OUT, USA TODAY OUT, MAGAZINES OUT, ONLINE OUT, TELEVISION OUT, SALES OUT. MANDATORY CREDIT TO: Jennifer Buchanan / THE SEATTLE TIMES./The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Shaina Pellington scored 10 points, Sam Thomas hit a game-clinching 3-pointer with a minute to go and No. 8 Arizona beat Washington 51-42 on Friday night.

The Wildcats (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12) held the Huskies (5-14, 0-11) scoreless for more than 10 minutes midway through the game to pull away in a contest marked by offensive difficulties and turnovers. It was Washington's 11th straight loss, all in conference play.

'I think from here on out we just want to focus on getting the wins and doing whatever it takes to get the wins,' Thomas said. 'It's not always going to be pretty but I'm very glad we got this one. You don't want to lose a team that's never won a (conference) game before.'

Arizona struggled mightily on offense, setting a season low in scoring on 19-for-51 shooting. The previous low came in a 55-53 win over Oregon State in January. Despite their offensive struggles, the Wildcats earned an uncomfortable lead that held up over the Huskies with stifling defense late in the first half.

Arizona held Washington scoreless for the last 9:27 before halftime, with the Huskies going 0 for 9 and turning the ball over seven times during the span. The Wildcats had 10 steals in the game, paced by Helena Pueyo's four, and forced 22 turnovers. Gisela Sanchez added eight points for Arizona.

Washington trailed 16-7 at halftime, setting a new team record for fewest points in a half. The previous low of eight came against Arizona State in 2009.

'My philosophy is if you're not scoring, don't let the other team score,' said Arizona coach Adia Barnes, who spent 14 years in Seattle as a member of the WNBA Storm and a high school coach.

UW's Nancy Mulkey scored 52 seconds into the second half to end the scoreless drought and cut the lead to 16-9, but Arizona answered with a 8-0 run and held the Huskies scoreless for another 3:13 on the way to a 24-9 lead.

Arizona couldn't pull away, however. Barnes said the Huskies 'punched us in the face' late. Mulkey hit a 3 and scored five straight points during an 8-0 run to cut it to 41-37 with 1:24 left.

'They got confident, but that's our fault because we allowed them to do it,' Barnes said.

Thomas shut it down with her 3 from the top of the key with 1:03 left. Mulkey scored 13 for UW and Missy Peterson added seven.

'They shot like we shot, and I think that's two great defensive teams really battling today,' UW coach Tina Langley said. 'The second quarter, you could feel our frustration offensively the most, I thought. '» But I'm proud of the way we're defending.'

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: Ugly though it may have been, the win will be key for the Wildcats as the postseason approaches. Arizona entered the weekend a half-game behind second-place Oregon in the conference standings and the Wildcats will face Washington State, the team directly behind them in the standings, on Sunday in Pullman.

Washington: The Huskies played winning defense in the game, but their offensive struggles continue to mar Langley's first season.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Travels to Washington State on Sunday.

Washington: Hosts Arizona State on Sunday.

