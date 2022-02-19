Montreal visits New York after Caufield's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (9-33-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (18-20-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the New York Islanders after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.

The Islanders are 11-12-2 in Eastern Conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.9 shots per game.

The Canadiens are 4-20-2 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Nicholas Suzuki leads the team with nine total goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 4, New York won 6-2. Brock Nelson recorded a team-high 4 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson leads the Islanders with 16 goals and has 25 points. Noah Dobson has five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jesse Ylonen leads the Canadiens with a plus-two in seven games this season. Mike Hoffman has 6 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Canadiens: 1-8-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.8 goals per game with an .852 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: out (health protocols).

Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.