Vegas visits San Jose after Pacioretty's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-4, second in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-21-5, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host Vegas after Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

The Sharks are 3-4-1 against the rest of their division. San Jose has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 84.6% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 8-5-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas leads the NHL with eight shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 27 assists and has 50 points this season. Tomas Hertl has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Chandler Stephenson has 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-4-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.