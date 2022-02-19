Hurricanes visit the Penguins after Svechnikov's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Carolina after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-3 victory against the Predators.

The Penguins are 8-2-1 against Metropolitan opponents. Pittsburgh is 17th in the league with 34.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Hurricanes are 6-4-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Ian Cole leads the team serving 57 total minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 51 total points for the Penguins, 25 goals and 26 assists. Sidney Crosby has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tony DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with a plus-18 in 41 games this season. Svechnikov has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.