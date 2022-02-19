DePaul takes on Seton Hall on 3-game skid

DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 3-12 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-10, 6-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -8.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul aims to break its three-game slide with a victory against Seton Hall.

The Pirates have gone 10-3 at home. Seton Hall is the top team in the Big East in team defense, giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Blue Demons are 3-12 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yor Anei averaging 2.1.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Blue Demons won the last matchup 96-92 on Jan. 13. Jalen Terry scored 28 points to help lead the Blue Demons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Yetna is averaging 8.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Jamir Harris is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Terry is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.