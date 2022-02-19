Wake Forest 79, Notre Dame 74
Updated 2/19/2022 3:26 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 14-31 (Wesley 6-11, Laszewski 3-4, Ryan 2-3, Hubb 2-7, Wertz 1-3, Goodwin 0-3), Wake Forest 6-17 (Williamson 2-2, Mucius 2-6, Sy 1-2, Monsanto 1-4, LaRavia 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Walton. Rebounds_Notre Dame 25 (Goodwin 7), Wake Forest 41 (Williams, Sy 10). Assists_Notre Dame 13 (Hubb 6), Wake Forest 9 (LaRavia 5). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 17, Wake Forest 16. A_8,355 (14,665).
Article Comments
