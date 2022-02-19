No. 22 Iowa women hold off No. 5 Indiana

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe, left, is defended by Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana's fourth quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa on Saturday.

Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots. Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made nine of 14 free throws to close the game.

The teams combined to miss 11 of their first 12 shots. Iowa then made nine of its next 11, jumping out to a 23-8 lead. Iowa never trailed and led by as much as 24. The Hawkeyes were up 22 heading into the final quarter before Indiana rallied.

Aleksa Gulbe scored 22 points to lead Indiana. Grace Berger scored 21 and Ali Patberg scored 18.

No. 7 BAYLOR 78, TCU 59

FORT WORTH, Texas -- NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out and the Baylor women beat TCU for a second win in four days over the Horned Frogs.

Sarah Andrews added 12 points for the Bears (21-5, 11-3 Big 12), who have 33 consecutive victories against the Horned Frogs going back to 1990.

Okako Adika had 23 points and nine rebounds and Lauren Heard scored 12 points for TCU (6-17, 2-12), which hasn't beaten Baylor since Feb. 28, 1990 and is 0-21 in the series since joining the Big 12.

No. 20 BYU 63, GONZAGA 39

PROVO, Utah -- Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and BYU dominated the middle two quarters to romp to a win over Gonzaga.

Paisley Harding added 16 points for the Cougars (23-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference), who won their 30th straight at home and swept the Bulldogs this season. Lauren Gustin grabbed 13 rebounds and Harding had seven assists as BYU had helpers on 20 of 23 baskets.

The game drew a crowd of 6,289, the largest home crowd ever for a women's game at the BYU Marriott Center.

Gonzaga (21-6, 12-2) finished the game shooting 25.5%, going 3 of 16 behind the arc and committing 15 turnovers.

No. 25 FLORIDA GULF COAST 63, NORTH FLORIDA 52

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tishara Morehouse scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Florida Gulf Coast to a win over North Florida.

Kendall Spray added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Kaela Webb had 11 for the Eagles (24-2, 13-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

FGCU and Liberty are tied at the top of the A-Sun East Division standings heading into a Thursday showdown at Liberty. The Eagles won the first meeting with the Flames (24-2 overall) 73-69.

Emma Broermann scored 14 to lead the Osprey (11-15, 4-10), who have lost 10 straight in the series. Rhetta Moore had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25