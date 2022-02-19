No. 6 Iowa State rolls past No. 15 Oklahoma, 89-67

AMES, Iowa -- Ashley Joens scored 28 points to help No. 6 Iowa State cruise to an 89-67 win over No. 15 Oklahoma, 89-67 on Saturday night.

With the win, the Cyclones (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) remained tied atop the conference standings.

Joens hit 10 of 20 shots and also grabbed nine rebounds. Emily Ryan added 15 points for Iowa State and Lexi Donarski added 14.

Iowa State hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and built a 28-16 lead when Ashley Joens hit a jumper with 2 seconds remaining.

A 3-pointer from Aubrey Joens extended the margin to 31-16 early in the second period. Skylar Vann and Madi Williams each had 10 points in the first half, helping the Sooners pull within 43-33 at the break.

The Cyclone lead eventually grew to 62-41 as Oklahoma continued to struggle offensively. The Sooners committed 18 turnovers and made just four of their first 21 shots from behind the 3-point arc.

Oklahoma entered Saturday averaging 85.3 points per game, which ranked second nationally.

A layup from Nyamer Diew gave Iowa State a 71-45 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State and Baylor continue to be co-leaders in the Big 12. The No. 7 Bears (21-5, 11-3) assured themselves of at least a share of first place in the conference by beating TCU 78-59 earlier Saturday.

UP NEXT

Iowa State faces another Big 12 challenger when it travels to Kansas for a Wednesday matchup.

Oklahoma visits last place Texas Christian on Wednesday.

