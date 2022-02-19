 

Cavaliers trio wins Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) celebrates with teammates Evan Mobley (4) and Jarrett Allen after winning the team shooting part during the skills challenge competition, part of NBA All-Star basketball game weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Cleveland.

  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) greets his brother Toronto Raptors' Alex Antetokounmpo during team part of the skills challenge competition, part of NBA All-Star basketball game weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Cleveland.

  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots in the team shooting section during the skills challenge competition, part of NBA All-Star basketball game weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Cleveland.

Associated Press
Updated 2/19/2022 9:06 PM

CLEVELAND -- The latest from All-Star Saturday:

The host Cleveland Cavaliers were the first winners of the revamped Skills Challenge.

 

Rookie Evan Mobley gave his team a victory by nailing a halfcourt shot on his first attempt, allowing the Cavs to close out the final portion of the contest in 5.5 seconds.

All-Stars Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland were the other members of the winning team to kick off All-Star Saturday.

The rookie squad of No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of Detroit, Scottie Barnes of Toronto and Josh Giddey of Oklahoma City was the runner-up in the contest combining shooting, passing and dribbling.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis and Alex finished third.

The Antetokounmpo brothers clearly enjoyed competing together as a team. There were engaged and all smiles from the outset of the challenge. They were asking the referees for a video review of the end of the passing portion of the event.

Still to come is the 3-point shooting and dunk competitions.

