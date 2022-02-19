Man dies after caught in industrial door in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A man died after getting caught in an industrial door at a western Indiana steel plant, a sheriff said Saturday.

First responders were dispatched Friday morning to the Steel Dynamics Heartland LLC plant in Terre Haute and found the man caught in a large roll-up industrial door, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.

Fire department personnel could not find a pulse on the victim while he was still caught in the door, and once he was released, they determined he was dead, Plasse said.

An initial investigation indicates the man was possibly repairing or working on the door when he became caught in it, the sheriff said.

The investigation is ongoing pending an autopsy, Plasse said.

The man's name was not immediately released.

The company issued a statement saying, "Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the Heartland team.'