Italy's Berrettini advances to Rio Open quarterfinals

Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates a point against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil, during a Rio Open tennis tournament match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the rain-plagued Rio Open clay-court tournament.

The match that was initially scheduled for Thursday evening, but ended only minutes before Saturday began in Rio de Janeiro.

'I had two match points in the second set, but Thiago was strong,' the sixth-ranked Berrettini said, remembering of a moment of the match that took place seven hours before he could play the last points. 'Here I am near midnight, playing. You have to be strong mentally.'

Berrettini's adversary will be Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Argenina's Federico Delbonis 6-4, 7-6 (1) after several interruptions due to rain.

Rain forced organizers to postpone all quarterfinal clashes for Saturday. Besides the Berrettini-Alcaraz clash, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman will face Spain's Pablo Andujar, Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic will play Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, and Italy's Fabio Fognini will take on Argentina's Federico Coria.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports