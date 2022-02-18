Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 2/18/2022 3:15 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 69 cents to $91.07 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 57 cents to $93.54 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.67 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 6 cents to $4.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $2.20 to $1,899.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $23.99 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.52 a pound.
The dollar rose to 115.09 Japanese yen from 114.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1330 from $1.1365.
