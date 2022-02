Casper Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with abdominal injury

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina returns the ball to Roberto Carballés Baena of Spain during a match of the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Associated Press

Roberto Carballés Baena of Spain returns the ball to Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina during a match of the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Thursday with an abdominal injury.

Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday's final of the Argentina Open, which he won.

'I tried as much as I could, but unfortunatelly it wasn't possible,' Ruud said. 'It was a tough decision, I was looking forward to play here.'

Ruud was replaced by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, whose second-round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo was suspended in the second set because of rain.

Organizers expected play to resume in the evening, with top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy set to take on Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

