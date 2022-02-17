 

Casper Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with abdominal injury

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Thursday with an abdominal injury.

Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday's final of the Argentina Open, which he won.

 

'I tried as much as I could, but unfortunatelly it wasn't possible,' Ruud said. 'It was a tough decision, I was looking forward to play here.'

Ruud was replaced by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, whose second-round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo was suspended in the second set because of rain.

Organizers expected play to resume in the evening, with top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy set to take on Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

