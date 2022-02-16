Houston visits Phoenix, aims to stop road skid

Houston Rockets (15-41, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (47-10, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -15.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will look to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets play Phoenix.

The Suns are 27-7 in conference play. Phoenix is third in the NBA with 36.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.6.

The Rockets are 7-26 in conference games. Houston allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 117.6 points while allowing opponents to shoot 48.1%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 115-89 in the last matchup on Nov. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Christian Wood is averaging 17.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 118.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 107.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.