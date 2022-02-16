Edmonton takes on Anaheim, seeks 4th straight victory

Anaheim Ducks (23-17-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (26-18-3, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Oilers take on Anaheim.

The Oilers are 19-8-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Leon Draisaitl with 33.

The Ducks are 7-3-3 in division games. Anaheim ranks 17th in the Western Conference with 29.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Edmonton won 6-5. Draisaitl scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl has 66 total points for the Oilers, 33 goals and 33 assists. Connor McDavid has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 25 goals and has 42 points. Kevin Shattenkirk has five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Mikko Koskinen: out (health protocols).

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.