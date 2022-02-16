Vegas and Los Angeles square off for conference battle

Los Angeles Kings (24-17-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-17-3, second in the Pacific)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas and Los Angeles square off in Western Conference play.

The Golden Knights are 8-5-0 in division games. Vegas ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Chandler Stephenson with 0.6.

The Kings are 4-5-1 in division games. Los Angeles is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Adrian Kempe with 19.

In their last meeting on Dec. 28, Vegas won 6-3. Jonathan Marchessault scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 20 goals and has 33 points. Shea Theodore has six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kempe leads the Kings with 19 goals and has 28 points. Viktor Arvidsson has 8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.