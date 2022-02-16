 

Carolina faces Nashville, looks for 6th straight home win

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Updated 2/16/2022 1:31 PM

Nashville Predators (28-17-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-11-3, second in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

 

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Nashville trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 16-4-1 at home. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference with 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo averaging 0.8.

The Predators are 14-8-4 on the road. Nashville is seventh in the Western Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.3 assists.

Carolina beat Nashville 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 21 goals, adding 27 assists and totaling 48 points. DeAngelo has eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 35 total assists and has 48 points. Filip Forsberg has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Predators: Nick Cousins: out (lower-body), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

