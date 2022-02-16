Korda among those moving into Delray tennis quarterfinals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Sebastian Korda is back in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, after the tournament's No. 5 seed fought past Andreas Seppi on Wednesday night.

Korda, a Delray finalist last year, needed nearly two hours to beat Seppi 7-5, 6-3 and earn his quarterfinal spot. He'll next face either top-seeded Cameron Norrie or Oscar Otte, who were scheduled to play later Wednesday.

Korda downed Norrie in last year's Delray semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Tommy Paul and unseeded Stefan Kozlov will meet in another quarterfinal, after they combined to lose a total of six games in easy wins Wednesday. Paul needed only an hour in very windy conditions to beat Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-0, and Kozlov ousted Steve Johnson 6-1, 6-3.

'I've trained here for a very long time so I'm kind of used to it,' Paul said about playing in the wind. 'I'd say it gave me a slight advantage over him. I don't know how much he's training in outdoor, windy conditions.'

Paul and Kozlov have been practice partners in recent years, especially when both were spending time in South Florida earlier in the pandemic.

'We know each other's game really well,' Paul said. 'He's a very, very tricky player. It should be a good one.'

The bottom half of the draw will play its round-of-16 matches on Thursday, including an all-U.S. matchup pitting No. 2 seed Reilly Opelka against Jack Sock. Opelka is 8-2 all-time at Delray Beach, including a run to the 2020 championship there and a three-set win over then-No. 1 seeded Sock in the second round of the 2018 event.

Other matches Thursday will have John Millman facing Marcus Giron, No. 7 seed Adrian Mannarino against Brandon Nakashima, and No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov meeting Mitchell Krueger.