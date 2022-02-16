 

Slovakia plans to gradually ease most virus restrictions

  • FILE - People wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at a restaurant which sells packed lunches from a window, in Michalovce, Slovakia, on Oct. 25, 2021. Slovakia is planning to gradually ease most coronavirus restrictions despite a current record surge of infections caused by the highly transmittable omicron variant. Prime Minister Eduard Heger says that people will have access to stores, shopping malls, various public gatherings and services, including bars and restaurants, without any restrictions. (Roman Hanc/TASR via AP, File)

Associated Press
Updated 2/16/2022 9:28 AM

Slovakia is planning to gradually ease most coronavirus restrictions despite a current record surge of infections caused by the highly transmittable omicron variant

