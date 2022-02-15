C-USA releases football schedule as 3 schools eye early exit

DALLAS -- Conference USA released a football schedule for the 2022 season Tuesday that included 14 teams, saying it will 'exhaust all necessary legal actions' to keep Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall from leaving the league a year early.

Southern Miss, ODU and Marshall accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall and each announced last week they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference.

C-USA says the three schools are contractually obligated to stay put for another year.

'Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14 institution membership intact,' the C-USA board of directors said in a statement. 'The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws.'

Six other C-USA schools have announced they are leaving for the American Athletic Conference, but not until 2023.

C-USA has plans to add Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State to rebuild the conference, but those schools are not scheduled to join until 2023.

