Veteran Verdasco advances at Rio Open; 5th seed Garin out

Cristian GarÃ­n of Chile returns the ball to Federico Coria of Argentina during a match of the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Fernando Verdasco of Spain beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16 of the Rio Open clay court tournament. It was the 38-year-old's first win in an ATP 500 competition since 2019.

Verdasco, formerly a top-10 player, is now ranked 172nd after a series of injuries. He will face Argentinian Federico Coria for a place in the quarterfinals.

'It is a very important tournament for me. It had been a long time since I last could play a tournament like this because of the surgeries I had in my elbow, in my knee,' an emotional Verdasco said after the match. 'I want to be back among the best, play the biggest tournaments, the Grand Slams. These weeks in South America will add a lot.'

Coria eliminated the 5th-seeded player, Christian Garin of Chile, 6-2, 6-0.

Also on Tuesday, 8th-seeded Albert Ramos ViÃ±olas beat Argentinian Juan Londero 6-3, 6-4. The Spaniard will face his countryman Pablo Andujar in the next round.

Argentina's Federico Delbonis topped Colombia's Daniel Galan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. He will face 18-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, the 29th-best ranked in the circuit.

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, the sixth seed, beat Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-2, 6-0. His round-of-16 opponent is Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

Another Italian, Fabio Fognini, overcame Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 6-4. He will face fourth-seed Pablo CarreÃ±o Busta on Wednesday.

Brazilian fans had their share of joy after Thiago Monteiro bested Argentina's SebastiÃ¡n Baez 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. The home-crowd favorite will play against top seed Matteo Berretini of Italy, ranked No. 6.

Norway's Casper Ruud, the 8th-best-ranked, is also playing in the tournament.

