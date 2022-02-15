Grains lower, Livestock higher
Updated 2/15/2022 3:30 PM
-
Wheat for Mar. lost 19.50 cents at $7.7975 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 17.75 cents at $6.38 a bushel, Mar. oats declined 26.25 cents at $7.1925 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 18.75 cents at $15.5125 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.4290 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.85 cents at $1.6872 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was rose 1.83 cents at $1.0415 a pound.
