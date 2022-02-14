 

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH and GRAHAM DUNBAR
Associated Press
 
 
Posted2/14/2022 7:00 AM

BEIJING -- Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday morning that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women's individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation.

 

Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals but the result from a Swedish lab didn't come to light until a week ago, after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team gold.

