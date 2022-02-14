Tyreke Evans reinstated to NBA, will become a free agent
Updated 2/14/2022 6:56 PM
NEW YORK -- Tyreke Evans is eligible to return to the NBA after he was reinstated by the league and the National Basketball Players Association on Monday.
The 32-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
Evans will become an unrestricted free agent Friday, meaning he can negotiate a contract with any team.
The 6-foot-6 Evans last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018, averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 69 games.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.