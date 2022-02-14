Balanced Huskers blow out cold-shooting No. 5 Indiana 72-55

Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22), center right, shoots against Nebraska's Bella Cravens, center left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Associated Press

Indiana's Nicole CardaÃ±o-Hillary (4) and Kiandra Browne (23) defend against Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Associated Press

Indiana's Ali Patberg, left, and Aleksa Gulbe, right, reach for a rebound against Nebraska's Bella Cravens, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Associated Press

Indiana head coach Teri Moren instructs her team as they play against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Associated Press

Nebraska's Sam Haiby, right, knocks the ball away from Indiana's Nicole CardaÃ±o-Hillary during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Associated Press

Indiana's Nicole CardaÃ±o-Hillary (4) drives against Nebraska's Ashley Scoggin (0) and Isabelle Bourne (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Associated Press

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe, right, collides with Nebraska's Bella Cravens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Gulbe was called for a foul on the play. Associated Press

Nebraska head coach Amy Williams reacts after Jaz Shelley scored a 3-point basket against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Associated Press

Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Associated Press

Indiana's Nicole CardaÃ±o-Hillary (4) and Kiandra Browne (23) exit the court as Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (40) and Bella Cravens (14) celebrate a victory in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55 on Monday night.

The Huskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their lead to 21 points in the final three minutes.

Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009.

The conference-leading Hoosiers (18-4, 10-2) had won 13 of their last 14 before losing to an unranked opponent for the first time since losing to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament last year.

The Huskers trailed for only five minutes and scored the most points of any team this season against Indiana.

Reserve Allison Wiender had eight of her 11 points in the first half and Alexis Markowski and Isabelle Bourne had 10 apiece. Markowski matched her career high with 15 rebounds.

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points and Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 10 apiece.

The Hoosiers shot just 32% from the field and were 2 of 23 on 3-pointers.

The Huskers were up double digits early in the second half, and Ashley Scoggins made it 42-30 with back-to-back 3s. But they couldn't put away the Hoosiers until the coldest of their cold shooting set in after Cardano-Hillary's 3 pulled her team within 50-44.

As the Hoosiers clanked or air-balled 18 straight shots, Nebraska extended its lead with Haiby leading the way with a snaking layup and in-close jumpers.

Bella Cravens' putback restored the double-digit cushion. Shelley extended it to 19 points when she made both free throws after a technical foul was called on Indiana coach Teri Moren, and Haiby made it 69-48 with another jumper.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: This goes down as one of the most miserable offensive nights of the season. Their 31.9% shooting was their worst of the season, they were just 7 of 13 from the line and had only four assists.

Nebraska: The Huskers beat their second top-10 opponent - they won over a No. 8 Michigan last month - and improved to 14-1 at home. They also won for the first time in eight games against Indiana.

IVY HONORED

Maurtice Ivy, the first 2,000-point scorer in Nebraska program history, received a standing ovation while being honored at midcourt between the first and second quarters. Ivy was the 1988 Big Eight player of the year and a three-time all-conference first-team pick. Her No. 30 jersey was retired in 2011.

UP NEXT

Indiana: hosts Northwestern on Thursday.

Nebraska: visits Penn State on Thursday.

