Russia's top diplomat advises President Vladimir Putin to continue security talks with the West
Updated 2/14/2022 7:51 AM
MOSCOW -- Russia's top diplomat advises President Vladimir Putin to continue security talks with the West.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.